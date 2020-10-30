Kenneth Zohore needs late fitness test before Millwall’s clash with Huddersfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall striker Kenneth Zohore will have a late fitness test before Saturday’s home game against Huddersfield.

Zohore, on loan from West Brom, was withdrawn after scoring his first goal of the season in the midweek win at Preston due to a suspected slight muscle strain.

Midfielder Billy Mitchell and on-loan Tottenham forward Troy Parrott are still sidelined due to respective ankle injuries.

Boss Gary Rowett and his coaching staff remain in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, so club captain Alex Pearce, player-coach Shaun Williams and under-23s manager Kevin Nugent will be in charge.

Huddersfield are still without suspended defender Naby Sarr following his straight red card in the recent home defeat to Preston.

New signing Alex Vallejo remains unavailable as he has two more days of quarantine to complete following his arrival from Spain.

Another summer signing, forward Danny Ward (hamstring), is not expected to return to action until the next international break.

Defender Tommy Elphick (knee) remains a long-term absentee and Rarmani Edmonds-Green is still out with a hip injury.