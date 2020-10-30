Clevid Dikamona ruled out as Kilmarnock host Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona will miss the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers but his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The centre-back faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage after landing awkwardly against Hibernian last week as his ankle and knee twisted underneath him.

Killie have a healthy squad but goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is still missing with a thigh problem.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack will be assessed ahead of Rangers’ trip to Rugby Park.

Both players picked up calf knocks in the 1-0 Europa League win over Polish side Lech Poznan on Thursday night.

Defender Nikola Katic remains out with a knee injury.