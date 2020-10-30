Gareth Taylor hopes FA Cup final can spark Manchester City trophy spree

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor wants Sunday’s FA Cup final to be the launchpad for a trophy spree during his reign the club.

Taylor will lead out City at Wembley against Everton eyeing his first piece of silverware, just months into the job.

The former Wales international took the role in the summer and already has one taste of Wembley, when City were beaten by Chelsea in the Community Shield.

He is hoping his second visit to the national stadium can kickstart a glorious spell.

“It would mean everything, I feel so fortunate, I have not even hit double figures in games for the club yet and two of those games will be at Wembley Stadium.

“I am enormously grateful for that opportunity, it is something you want to get accustomed to being in cup finals, it is something that is the target for us.

“For us to win the trophy on Sunday would be amazing, it would be the biggest thing to happen in my premature coaching career.

“I feel like I am at the start of it, I am learning so much about the women’s game and enjoying many, many parts of it. Being in a cup final on Sunday and leading out the team is a hugely proud moment.”

Manchester City have had an inconsistent start to the season but could win a trophy on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)

City have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, but are vying for five trophies this term, with Sunday’s showpiece final being carried over from last season.

“We have got the opportunity to win five trophies, two of them obviously two FA Cups, so we are trying to build a squad that are capable of winning on all fronts,” Taylor added.

“To do that will be very difficult. The level just seems to be improving. We want to be there, this is a great opportunity for us to build on last season. We are all excited and we just want to give that final push to make sure we bring that trophy home.”

Taylor has a strong squad to choose from, helped by England Lionessess’ game with Germany being called off on Tuesday.

“Everyone is looking good, everyone is fit and available apart from the noticeable absentees,” he added. “We got the England girls back a day or two earlier due to the circumstances, that was great. We had to think on our feet in terms of arranging their timetable.

“What you want is everyone knocking on the door and being fit and ready for this game. Everyone wants to play in a Wembley final.”