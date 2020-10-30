Wigan hit with injury problems ahead of clash with Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan boss John Sheridan has a host of injury problems for the home game against Northampton.

Forward Will Keane (groin) and utility man Gavin Massey (quad) were both forced out of the midweek defeat at MK Dons and will be monitored.

Winger Viv Solomon-Otabor is definitely out as his ankle injury, sustained in last weekend’s home draw against Plymouth, is worse than first thought.

Midfielder Lee Evans will be out for several weeks due to a knee problem, but Kal Naismith and defender Darnell Johnson could both return to contention.

Northampton could be without winger Benny Ashley-Seal, who is struggling with a groin injury.

Ashley-Seal missed the midweek defeat at Portsmouth and will be monitored by boss Keith Curle.

Curle is still without long-term absentees Joe Nuttall (knee), Joseph Mills (ankle) and Scott Pollock (groin).

The Cobblers have lost four of their last five league games and sit one point above the relegation zone.