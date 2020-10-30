Charles Vernam set for Burton return after knee injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton hope to welcome back defender Neal Eardley and winger Charles Vernam when they take on Blackpool in Sky Bet League One.

Eardley missed the midweek draw at Peterborough after being withdrawn against AFC Wimbledon last weekend but he trained with the squad on Friday morning. Vernam has been absent for four weeks after suffering a setback with a knee injury but he is back in training and could come into contention.

Left-back Reece Hutchinson played a practice game to step up his recovery from a metatarsal injury while defender Kieran Wallace is self-isolating following a family member testing positive for COVID-19.

Defenders John Brayford and Michael Bostwick are expected to be sidelined until well into November with quad and calf problems respectively.

Blackpool have no new injury concerns and will welcome back defender James Husband from suspension.

However, midfielder Ethan Robson and defender Daniel Ballard both saw red in the defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Tangerines were contemplating appealing the dismissals but if not then the pair will start three-match bans.

Matty Virtue, Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt continue to be sidelined by injury.