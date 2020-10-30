Ashley Nadesan a doubt for Crawley’s clash with Cambridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley could continue to be without Ashley Nadesan for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Cambridge on Saturday.

Nadesan has not featured for Crawley since October 17 after sustaining an injury and could continue to be absent from John Yems’ side.

Reece Grego Cox is also set to remain sidelined, having been absent since last season with a long-term injury.

Yems will be hoping his side’s momentum from their midweek 4-0 win over Tranmere continues into Saturday’s game against second-placed Cambridge.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner will have a number of late fitness checks ahead of the trip to Crawley.

Wes Hoolahan, Harvey Knibbs, Adam May, Paul Mullin and Leon Davies will all be under review to establish their availability for the match at the People’s Pension Stadium.

Hoolan and Knibbs are of particular concern for Bonner after they went into the midweek game carrying knocks.

Bonner admitted he had a number of walking wounded from his side’s 2-0 win at Walsall on Tuesday and could be forced into making a number of changes.