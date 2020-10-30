Micky Mellon to assess Dundee United squad ahead of Ross County clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has a few players carrying bumps and bruises ahead of the Premiership match against Ross County on Saturday.

Mellon will give his doubtful players every chance of proving themselves fit for the visit of the Staggies.

United sit in sixth place, one point ahead of County.

Ross County have a number of defensive injury worries.

Tom Grivosti had a slight hamstring problem following his first start in a year, Keith Watson is struggling with a knock, Carl Tremarco is trying to overcome a calf problem, Coll Donaldson (groin) is a doubt and Callum Morris is out along with midfielder Ross Draper (both calf).

However, right-back Connor Randall returns from suspension for the trip to Tannadice.