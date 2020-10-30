Jose Mourinho hits out at Tottenham players – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 30.

Football

Jose Mourinho hit out at his Tottenham players while waiting for the bus to depart.

Marcus Rashford went back to his childhood by visiting Norbrook Youth Club in Wythenshawe.

Where friendships were made.Lessons were learnt.Food was served.Thank you for having me back @norbrookyc ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7KLBcfacKX — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 30, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was in a positive frame of mind.

Burnley celebrated Sean Dyche’s eight-year anniversary in charge of the club.

Diego Maradona turned 60.

And received best wishes from Jamie Carragher.

Happy 60th birthday to Diego Maradona, have a great day my friend. #Maradona60 pic.twitter.com/q4vEqyn1Eo — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 30, 2020

Gary Neville looked cool courtesy of glasses from David Beckham.

Cedric celebrated Arsenal’s win.

Manchester United’s on-loan full-back Diogo Dalot got a goal and an assist in the Europa League with AC Milan.

Cricket

Jofra Archer bowled rockets in the IPL.

The West Indies touring squad almost completed their mission.

#NZvWI THEY'VE ARRIVED! 🙏🏽🙌🏾 The West Indies touring party has landed at the Christchurch Airport in NZ 🇳🇿. This marks the final stop on their 54-hour journey from the Caribbean!#MenInMaroon #TeamWI pic.twitter.com/wyjXdV51Kp — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 30, 2020

Boxing

Dereck Chisora is ready to go “all out” against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

We're about to get this show rolling. See you on the scales at 1pm. Tomorrow night, we're going all out #usykchisora — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) October 30, 2020

Chisora weighed in for Fright Night in his own unique way!

His manager and former rival David Haye talked up Chisora’s chances of causing the “upset of the year”.

One day to go! Upset of the year. Sky Sports Box Office #UsykChisora https://t.co/8C6TjbqtzT — David Haye (@davidhaye) October 30, 2020

Inspirational words from Tyson Fury.

Have a positive and blessed day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GX375clgQV — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 30, 2020

A blow for Michael Conlan.

Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5th due to rupturing my ATFL during a training session on Wednesday, back home now recovering. Doc said I’ll be out for 8-12 weeks but I’ll be back sooner, just watch! #ChampionMindset #TheConlanRevolution pic.twitter.com/1QpfJIEzqp — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) October 30, 2020

Formula One

Alfa Romeo are keeping things the same with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel next year.

Breaking news! 🗞 Kimi and Antonio will stay with the team in 2021 👏 Read the full announcement 📲 https://t.co/MqODTznGuI#AlfaRomeoRacing #ORLEN #SauberMotorsport pic.twitter.com/rtvD2RRTOn — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) October 30, 2020 The show goes on pic.twitter.com/qVV2acs5Xl — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2020

Kimi does smile!

🎙️Kimi "Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN is more than a team to me, it is like a second family. The unique atmosphere of this team is what gives me that extra motivation to keep going in what will be my 19th season in the sport. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PQ8JPBfCw2 — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) October 30, 2020

While Giovinazzi was thrilled.

I've always been seeking the thrill of speed because it gives meaning to my life. Whatever is your thrill, hold it 💪Together again, even more a TESTA ALFA 💙 #AG99🐝 #tuttipazzipergiovinazzi #F1 #AlfaRomeoRacing #ORLEN #AlfaRomeo pic.twitter.com/ZlCZsj8jT4 — Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) October 30, 2020

George Russell is staying at Williams – despite some confusion!

Lewis Hamilton looked pretty in pink.

Lewis fuels rumours he's joining R̶e̶n̶a̶u̶l̶t̶ Racing Point by wearing this 🔥 pink look… 💞 pic.twitter.com/fYL6Ol46L3 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) October 30, 2020

Max Verstappen wished his mum a happy birthday.

Happy birthday, mom! 🎉 Ti amo 😘 pic.twitter.com/BgKUNumdIE — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 30, 2020

UFC

Conor McGregor continued to work hard in training.

Darts

The perfect leg.

This happened last night… https://t.co/C9HHIUpzlR — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 30, 2020

Basketball

The kid from Akron.