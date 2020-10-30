Clarets counting injuries as Chelsea prepare to bring back Thiago Silva

Burnley have doubts over the fitness of winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the visit of Chelsea.
The Iceland international has a calf problem and faces a battle to be fit for the match, bringing Robbie Brady into contention for a recall.
Defenders Erik Pieters (calf) and Phil Bardsley continue on the sidelines, the latter having previously tested positive for Covid-19. Midfielder Jack Cork and captain Ben Mee are close to fitness but are not yet considered ready for competitive action.
Kepa Arrizabalaga will face a late fitness test ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Turf Moor.
The Spain goalkeeper has been sidelined with a shoulder injury but boss Frank Lampard said the 26-year-old has made progress this week.
Thiago Silva will be back in the squad having been rested for Wednesday’s 4-0 Champions League win at Krasnodar.
Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Stephens, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Giroud.