Liam Cooper back in the Leeds fold for Leicester clash

Liam Cooper will return to Leeds’ squad for Monday night’s home Premier League game against Leicester.

The centre-half has missed Leeds’ last two matches due to a groin injury sustained earlier this month while on international duty for Scotland.

Kalvin Phillips remains sidelined after tearing shoulder ligaments in the recent defeat to Wolves and Diego Llorente (groin) is still out. Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) and defender Gaetano Berardi (knee) are long-term absentees.

Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne have joined Leicester’s growing injury list.

Centre-back Evans missed Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win at AEK Athens with a back problem and Castagne is out until after the international break with a hamstring injury.

Caglar Soyuncu, Wilfred Ndidi (both groin) and Daniel Amartey (thigh) are sidelined, with Ricardo Pereira still yet to return to fitness following an Achilles injury.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Alioski, Cooper, Koch, Ayling, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Struijk, Shackleton, Klich, Rodrigo, Hernandez, Bamford, Raphinha, Casilla, Poveda, Roberts.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Morgan, Thomas, Fofana, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.