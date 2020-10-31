Inverness end wait for a win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverness secured their first Scottish Championship victory of the season following a 3-1 comeback win against Arbroath.

Kris Doolan fired Arbroath into the lead in the 24th minute when he converted Bobby Linn’s cross.

The Red Lichties held the lead into the break but Daniel MacKay levelled for Inverness inside two minutes of the restart with a header.

The hosts took the lead in the 71st minute when midfielder Scott Allardice found the net with a long-range effort.

Nikolay Todorov scored in his third successive game in the 78th minute to wrap up Inverness’ first league win, with pointless Arbroath languishing at the foot of the table.