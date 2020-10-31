Tranmere sack Mike Jackson after defeat to Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tranmere sacked manager Mike Jackson after just three months in charge of the club following a 1-0 defeat at home to Morecambe.

Jackson was promoted from his position as assistant manager on July 18 after Micky Mellon left the Merseyside club to take charge of Dundee United earlier in the month.

However, Jackson won just two of his 10 fixtures at the helm of the Sky Bet League Two club and the fourth defeat in their last five matches was the final straw for the Rovers hierarchy.

Their latest loss came as a second-half penalty from Adam Phillips gave Morecambe a 1-0 away win on Saturday.

The victory was Derek Adams’ side’s first in their last five outings and helped them climb into the top half of the League Two table.

Morecambe went close after 23 minutes as Aaron Wildig got clear in the box and struck a post.

The midfielder had another chance soon after, before Rovers were left thanking goalkeeper Scott Davies for keeping the scores level 10 minutes in the second half. A sweeping move saw Phillips pull it back for Carlos Gomes-Mendes, whose effort was turned over by the keeper.

But a minute later the Shrimps were in front as Gomes-Mendes was upended by Calum MacDonald in the box and Phillips stepped up to beat Davies from the penalty spot.

James Vaughan went close late on for the hosts, but Rovers lacked a cutting edge throughout and it cost Jackson his job.