Leyton Orient cruise to win over Bolton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leyton Orient handed Bolton a 4-0 drubbing at Brisbane Road as the Londoners recorded their first home league win of the campaign.

Danny Johnson missed a penalty after just 20 seconds when his spot-kick was saved by Bolton keeper Billy Crellin who had initially pulled him down.

But the Os striker atoned eight minutes later when he stabbed home at point-blank range following a James Brophy cross.

The Trotters squandered chances either side of that goal, with glaring misses by Arthur Gnahoua and Harry Brockbank, and the visitors were made to pay the price.

The home side doubled their lead five minutes before the interval when skipper Jobi McAnuff sublimely curled a 20-yard free-kick into the roof of the net and three minutes later, from virtually the same position, former Bolton striker Conor Wilkinson placed his free-kick into the right-hand corner of the net.

On 56 minutes, Brophy raided down the left before setting up Craig Clay for the midfielder to pick his spot from the edge of the box.