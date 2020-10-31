Fleetwood continue winning run against Oxford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Callum Camps and Paddy Madden scored as improving Fleetwood saw off Oxford 2-0 in Sky Bet League One.

Joey Barton’s men sealed a third straight win, while Oxford’s troubles continue as they slipped to a fourth defeat in five.

There was a dramatic start at blustery Highbury as Fleetwood struck after only 45 seconds.

Wes Burns touched the ball to Camps, and he chested the ball down before volleying home superbly from 20 yards.

In the 10th minute goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler was Fleetwood’s hero as he saved James Henry’s penalty kick after Charlie Mulgrew had tripped Matt Taylor in the box.

Leutwiler was tested again on the half-hour mark when he parried a powerful snapshot from Olamide Shodipo.

At the other end Camps forced a fine stop from Simon Eastwood.

Fleetwood went close after an hour when Danny Andrew volleyed narrowly over the top.

Soon after Ched Evans forced Eastwood into another decent save, before substitute Madden grabbed Fleetwood’s second with 14 minutes left.

He crashed home from 15 yards after Evans had flicked on Tom Edwards’ smart cross.