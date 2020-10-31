Sunday, November 29th 2020 Show Links
Sam Barratt hits hat-trick as 10-man Maidenhead sink Solihull

by Press Association
October 31, 2020, 5:07 pm
Maidenhead continued their fine form (Nick Potts/PA)

Sam Barratt scored a hat-trick as Maidenhead secured a fourth consecutive National League victory with a 3-1 win over Solihull Moors.

After Moors went ahead through Stephen Gleeson’s penalty, the hosts responded with Barratt scoring from distance and netting two late spot-kicks.

Former Republic of Ireland international Gleeson converted from 12 yards – his first goal for Moors – in the 49th minute after Cameron Coxe went down in the area.

But Barratt dragged Maidenhead level seven minutes later as his long-range effort beat Ryan Boot.

The midfielder completed his treble with penalties in the last eight minutes, either side of Maidenhead losing James Comley for two yellow cards.

