Sam Barratt hits hat-trick as 10-man Maidenhead sink Solihull

Sam Barratt scored a hat-trick as Maidenhead secured a fourth consecutive National League victory with a 3-1 win over Solihull Moors.
After Moors went ahead through Stephen Gleeson’s penalty, the hosts responded with Barratt scoring from distance and netting two late spot-kicks.
Former Republic of Ireland international Gleeson converted from 12 yards – his first goal for Moors – in the 49th minute after Cameron Coxe went down in the area.
But Barratt dragged Maidenhead level seven minutes later as his long-range effort beat Ryan Boot.
The midfielder completed his treble with penalties in the last eight minutes, either side of Maidenhead losing James Comley for two yellow cards.