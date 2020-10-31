Scott Fraser cancels out Joe Pigott opener as MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon drew 1-1 with bitter rivals MK Dons in their final League One outing before taking to the pitch of their new Plough Lane stadium on Tuesday.

Scott Fraser rescued a point for the hosts with his second goal in as many games.

Wimbledon had taken an early lead through Joe Pigott as Glyn Hodges’ side extended their unbeaten league run to three games.

The visitors took the lead after 10 minutes when a long ball beat the home defence to send frontman Pigott through, who rounded goalkeeper Andy Fisher and tapped home.

Russell Martin’s side were only behind for three minutes as Cameron Jerome got to the byline and cut back to Fraser inside the box who found the net.

Pigott went close to nodding the visitors back into the lead when he met Shane McLoughlin’s cross with a powerful header, before Steve Seddon saw his effort denied by Dons keeper Fisher as both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.