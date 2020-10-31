Charlie Adam on target as Dundee end Raith’s 100 per cent start

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlie Adam’s fine strike helped Dundee end Raith’s perfect start to the Scottish Championship season in a 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

The former Liverpool midfielder fired home from 25 yards four minutes before half-time but Frankie Musonda levelled late on.

Daniel Mullen went close in the early stages but curled wide after a fine run which saw him beat two defenders, while Ross Matthews headed Raith’s best chance of the first half wide.

Adam almost created a second for the hosts on the hour mark when he burst forward and found Jordan Marshall, whose cross was deflected against his own bar by Regan Hendry.

But Dundee paid for not finding a second when Musonda headed in four minutes from time.