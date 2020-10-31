Oli Hawkins scores first Ipswich goal in victory over Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oli Hawkins’ first goal for Ipswich was enough to beat Crewe 1-0 which moved the Tractor Boys into second place in Sky Bet League One.

The 6ft 5in striker, who signed from Portsmouth on a free transfer in the summer, headed home Alan Judge’s superb cross after 62 minutes to seal the three points at Portman Road.

Crewe enjoyed an excellent first half but were unable to beat Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who made several outstanding saves to deny the visitors.

Alex started the game brightly and Holy was called into an early save from Luke Offord’s header after Harry Pickering whipped in a dangerous free-kick from the left.

The visitors tested Holy again after 13 minutes when Owen Dale’s fierce strike from the right was parried away by the Town keeper.

The Czech goalkeeper then produced a miraculous stop to deny the Railwaymen after half an hour when he blocked Tom Lowery’s effort from point-blank range following Dale’s cut-back.

Ipswich improved after the break and Stephen Ward’s cross after 56 minutes found Hawkins but the striker’s header was smothered by Will Jaaskelainen.

But Hawkins did find the net for Ipswich six minutes later when he headed home Judge’s teasing delivery from the left.

Holy made another smart save to deny Offord after 68 minutes, and Ipswich withstood some late pressure to secure the win.