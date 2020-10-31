Fisayo Adarabioyo scores winner as Altrincham beat Dover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fisayo Adarabioyo scored the only goal as Altrincham finally registered their first win of the National League season by beating Dover at The Crabble.

Adarabioyo, signed from Curzon Ashton earlier this month, tapped in from close range after 11 minutes for his first goal for the club.

Adebayo Azeez had a chance to equalise for Dover but volleyed wide before Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson made a stunning save to deny Steven Rigg.

Thompson frustrated Rigg again before half-time, with Azeez firing another effort over as Dover hunted for the equaliser.

Yusifu Ceesay curled wide for Altrincham, for whom Thompson made another fine save late on to deny Marvel Ekpiteta.