Tom Denton on target again to secure win for Chesterfield at Yeovil

Tom Denton continued his stunning scoring form to help Chesterfield register a 1-0 win at Yeovil in the National League.

The striker netted for the sixth time in as many games in the 69th minute, slotting past Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith after battling work from Luke Rawson.

Yeovil had the first chance in the 17th minute but Matt Warburton flicked Joe Quigley’s cross off target.

Chesterfield’s best opportunity arrived four minutes before the break but Alex Kiwomya volleyed straight at Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith.

The home side went close early in the second half but Chesterfield keeper Kyle Letheren saved well from Jonathan Smith.

Denton proved the match winner as Chesterfield snapped a three-game winless run while Yeovil remain without a victory in the National League this season.