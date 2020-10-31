Ben House at the double in Eastleigh’s victory over Bromley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ben House marked his return to the Eastleigh side with a brace in a 2-1 win at Bromley in the National League.

House, having missed the midweek defeat at Dover, made no mistake in the 59th minute after being played through one-on-one with the keeper.

He then doubled his side’s advantage seven minutes later with a neat turn and finish.

Bromley substitute James Alabi pulled a goal back with five minutes left against the team for whom he had a loan spell last season.

Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell made a fantastic save to prevent Harry Forster from giving Bromley an early lead.

The visitors hit back and were unlucky not to go in front in the 12th minute when House struck a post.

It was Bromley’s turn to be thwarted by the woodwork just before the half-hour mark, with Michael Cheek hitting the post from Ben Williamson’s knock-down.

But House’s second-half double ensured Eastleigh claimed a first win in four matches.