Stevenage miss chances in goalless draw with Grimsby

Stevenage were made to pay for a host of missed opportunities as they could only manage a goalless draw at home to Grimsby.

The hosts had the lion’s share of chances throughout the game and their first chance was arguably their best, Elliott List’s looping ball in from the right flank was met by the head of Marcus Dinanga, whose close-range effort was parried away by James McKeown.

The best the visitors could respond with was a speculative Virgil Gomis effort that he dragged wide from outside the box.

Stevenage continued their dominance into the second half, and had two great chances to break the deadlock, List’s effort from six yards out was blazed over, before Charlie Carter’s header was deflected wide.

James Hanson’s diving header from a free-kick was the closest the visitors came to scoring in the second half.

Two late stops from McKeown late on, the latter a diving stop to prevent Aramide Oteh’s curling effort was enough to see the visitors home as they held out for a point.