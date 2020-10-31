Mansfield’s woes continue as they let lead slip against Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Managerless Mansfield’s worst start to a season in 106 years continued with a 1-1 home draw with Walsall.

With Graham Coughlan sacked in midweek and academy boss Richard Cooper in temporary charge, Stags shone at times but are now without a win in 13 games in all competitions.

The visitors wasted a golden chance on 16 minutes when poor defending saw a low Wes McDonald cross reach an unmarked Emmanuel Osadebe 10 yards from goal only for him to shoot straight at Marek Stech.

Instead the breakthrough came at the other end on 33 minutes when Walsall failed to clear a corner.

George Lapslie slipped the ball through the advancing line and Nicky Maynard tucked it low past Liam Roberts.

But the Saddlers were level four minutes after the break as George Nurse crossed low from the left and Elijah Adebayo was on hand to beat Stech from eight yards.

Maynard could have been the hero on 67 minutes but completely missed his kick six yards out from Andy Cook’s nod down with Roberts saving Harry Charsley’s follow up on the goal line.

Then in stoppage time Osadebe smashed a 25-yard volley against the bar.