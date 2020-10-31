Sunday, November 29th 2020 Show Links
Sport

Newport stay top as late Brandon Cooper goal sees off 10-man Harrogate

by Press Association
October 31, 2020, 5:29 pm Updated: October 31, 2020, 5:55 pm
Syndicate Post image
Brandon Cooper scored a late winner (Alex Pantling/PA)

Swansea loanee Brandon Cooper ensured Newport stayed on top of League Two as he headed the winner in the 2-1 victory against 10-man Harrogate with two minutes to go at Rodney Parade.

Padraig Amond struck on the half-hour mark with a brilliant goal for the Exiles. Skipper Josh Labadie fed Liam Shephard wide on the right with an inch-perfect pass that split the vistors’ defensive line and the wing-back slid the ball across the box for Amond to finish in style.

Harrogate had Josh Falkingham sent off in the first half when he was shown a second yellow card for simulation after appealing for a penalty.

Visiting boss Simon Weaver made an immediate change, Connor Kirby replacing Brendan Kiernan, and would have been delighted as his side responded with a goal a minute before half-time. George Thomson’s corner was headed down by Dan Jones at the far post for Will Smith to prod home.

Aaron Martin had a goal disallowed for Harrogate and Thomson hit the side-etting as the 10 men gave a good account of themselves.

But it was to no avail as Wales Under-21 defender Cooper met Scott Twine’s deep corner at the far post to bag his first goal for the club and help Newpiort make it five league wins in a row for the first time since the club reformed.