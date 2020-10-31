Barrow back up first win of the season by beating Bradford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Connor Brown bagged his first goal for a year as Barrow beat 10-man Bradford 1-0 in League Two.

After ending their 48-year wait for a Football League win with victory at Mansfield on Tuesday, David Dunn’s side backed it up to pick up a second successive win.

Victory also ended a five-game winless home run for Barrow, who were without Josh Kay after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Brown scored the only goal of the game after 18 minutes when he fired into the bottom corner – his first strike since a 4-2 defeat to Torquay in the National League last October.

Bardford’s hopes of a comeback were dented by Levi Sutton’s 37th-minute dismissal for a reckless challenge on Jason Taylor.

Bantams goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the hosts at bay, including parrying away an effort from Bluebirds striker Dior Angus.

Barrow defender Sam Hird was frustrated when his header was scrambled away by the visiting defenders.

Bradford’s best chance fell to Clayton Donaldson but he dragged his effort wide of the mark.

Angus was denied by O’Donnell before Joel Dixon easily held Dylan Mottley-Henry’s effort down the other end.