Tom Whelan nets late Weymouth winner at Stockport

Tom Whelan scored the winner five minutes before the end as Weymouth came from behind to beat high-flying Stockport 2-1.

Defender Ash Palmer marked his 100th Stockport appearance with the opening goal in the 14th minute when he headed in at the back post.

The visitors started the second period brightly and levelled things up in the 51st minute when Calvin Brooks found the bottom corner.

Whelan then secured all three points for Weymouth in the 85th minute when he tapped in the rebound after Sean Shields had seen his shot saved.