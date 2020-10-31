Dunfermline maintain perfect start with victory over Queen of the South

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dunfermline maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-2 Scottish Championship win over Queen of the South.

Euan Murray put the hosts ahead after he found himself in space at the back post to head home a corner from Dom Thomas before Declan McManus doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

Joe McKee got the visitors back into the game when he drilled home from 25 yards but Paul Watson converted a Thomas cross to restore the two-goal lead.

Stephen Dobbie reduced the arrears for Queens from the spot but they could not find an equaliser.