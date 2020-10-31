Ben Whiteman goal gives Doncaster victory over Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln suffered only their second defeat of the season in Sky Bet League One as Ben Whiteman’s stunning volley won a highly competitive clash 1-0 for Doncaster.

The Rovers captain struck just before half-time to give the hosts the edge in a tight game that saw excellent organisation and concentration from both sides.

Doncaster were looking for a response after consecutive defeats and Josh Sims twice went close to giving them the lead in the first half.

But they did take the lead in the 43rd minute. Whiteman started the move, with smart, one-touch flicks from Sims and Matt Smith teeing the skipper up for a wonderful volley from the edge of the box.

Jon Taylor should have increased the hosts’ lead but he fired straight at Alex Palmer after going clean through.

The visitors mounted an onslaught as the half wore on but Doncaster defended superbly.

Substitute Theo Archibald sliced into the side-netting as Lincoln continue to push forward.

Michael Appleton’s team pushed hard for an equaliser as time ticked down but Rovers remained resolute.