Lee Bowyer knew Jonny Williams would end Charlton goal duck at Portsmouth

Lee Bowyer celebrated his own foresight after Jonny Williams scored his first Charlton goal to help the Addicks to a 2-0 win at League One promotion rivals Portsmouth.

Manager Bowyer had predicted the Wales midfielder would break his duck after more than 50 games for the club.

Williams converted Ian Maatsen’s volleyed left-footed cross in the 25th minute to put the Addicks on their way to a fifth consecutive win.

Bowyer smiled: “I said yesterday that Jonny Williams will score his first goal for us tomorrow and everybody started clapping and cheering.

“I had a feeling he would score – we played him in the 10 role today.”

Despite playing the last 15 minutes without a recognised centre-back, Bowyer’s side restricted the home team to a smattering of chances to claim a sixth straight clean sheet.

And with eight minutes remaining, Paul Smyth delivered a perfect cross to the far post where fellow substitute Chuks Aneke rose to power in a second goal.

While Bowyer praised his side’s grit and determination, he was still slightly disappointed with some areas of their play.

He added: “I didn’t think we kept the ball very well, which is very unlike us to give the ball away so cheaply and we were getting the ball into some great areas. We invited the pressure on ourselves at times as well.

“We may have had a makeshift back four today but it was that fight and will to win that gets you over the line at times. And we have that.”

Pompey had the best chance after only five minutes when winger Ronan Curtis fired over from six yards after being set up by Marcus Harness, who beat otherwise-dominant keeper Ben Amos to a seemingly innocuous rolling ball.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: “We put a lot of pressure on Charlton today and had the vast majority of the game but couldn’t find the moments in and around the box; we couldn’t find the shots.

“The likes of (Chris) Gunter, (Adam) Matthews and (Darren) Pratley defended very well (for Charlton) and in the final third it was tough for us to get the shots off. We tried a few different set-ups but couldn’t find the clear-cut chances.”