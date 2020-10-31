Brian Barry-Murphy talks up Alex Newby after equaliser against Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy hailed goalscorer Alex Newby as an “exciting talent” after the attacking midfielder netted his second goal for the club in the 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers.

Newby signed for Dale from non-league Chorley in the close season and has made a successful transition to life in League One.

His 25th-minute volley cancelled out Sam Nicholson’s ninth-minute opener for Rovers to stretch Dale’s unbeaten run to four games.

“From our point of view it was a very satisfying result and the culmination of a very satisfying set of results over the course of the month,” said Barry-Murphy.

“Our play in terms of creativity was very good and the balance between keeping the ball and penetrating the opposition’s backline was evident in the move that led to our goal.

“We are starting to see real moments of quality from Alex Newby in the final third, supported by Jake Beesley. When I saw Alex go through on goal I thought there was only going to be one outcome, similar to the goal he scored against Shrewsbury recently.

“He is a hugely exciting talent for us to be working with going forward this season.”

Barry-Murphy was less than impressed with referee Stephen Martin, who waved away Dale appeals for a penalty following what appeared to be a foul on Tolaji Bola midway through the second half.

He said: “We as a group never complain about decisions but Tolaji was clearly brought down in the box and that was a penalty.

“Eoghan O’Connell probably should have scored for us as well but we can’t control those moments, we can only hope that penalty decisions are given!”

Nicholson had opened the scoring after robbing Jimmy Ryan of possession and racing towards goal before firing past Gavin Bazunu.

But Dale bossed the rest of the first half, Newby racing onto O’Connell’s fine pass to volley home the equaliser and Aaron Morley later crashing a curling effort against the crossbar.

But Rovers created the better openings after the interval, Bazunu denying Nicholson and Zain Westbrooke with O’Connell twice on hand to frustrate Brandon Hanlon.

Pirates boss Ben Garner said: “I thought we were very good overall.

“We started off well and scored a good goal, dropped off a little bit towards the end of the first half when Rochdale had a really good spell, but then I thought we controlled the game. We had some really good passages of play and three or four transitions which could and maybe should have ended in goals.

“It’s a good point, that’s seven points from nine now away from home which is an excellent return, so while we’re disappointed it’s not three points today, we’re happy with that.

“I thought Sam Nicholson was excellent, not just with the goal he scored but also in his defensive responsibilities. It’s important we spread the goals around the team.”