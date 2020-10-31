Paul Scholes praises Salford’s defensive foundations after beating Oldham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul Scholes hailed Salford’s defensive foundations as they beat his boyhood club Oldham 2-0.

Scholes was in charge of the Ammies for a fourth time against the club with whom he spent an ill-fated 31 days in charge last year.

James Wilson scored for the fifth home game in a row, and Ash Hunter slotted a second.

“Really pleased. I thought Oldham made it difficult for us at times, I thought we started the game really well, didn’t score as we would have liked and ended up with a scrappy goal,” Scholes said.

“Second half I thought we looked strong and came on strong and probably deserved the win.

“The goals were on the counter attack, but we created three really good chances in the first 15 minutes from really good play from Willo and Hendo (Ian Henderson) a threat all game.

“Then the second goal, Ash Hunter is capable of that, I’ve said to him he should be scoring 14 or 15 goals to contribute and he has the ability to do it.

“He missed a couple in the first half so I’m pleased for him. I’ve told him he is a goal scorer and a threat from that position he plays, it is difficult for the opposition to pick him up. His finish was a really good one.

“Five clean sheets in nine is a good foundation to build on, we defended from the front and I thought Henderson’s energy and organisation was brilliant. Very happy with the clean sheet, we restricted them to minimal chances and 2-0 is a good win.

“The pressure is on when it is your boyhood club. I want to beat anybody and the Oldham thing happened. It didn’t matter who we played today, we need to win games if we are to win any chance of promotion or being in the playoff spots.”

Scholes again took temporary charge of Salford, with Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and the Neville brothers watching on, and secured the win with a goal in each half.

Oldham had former Liverpool star Harry Kewell back in their dugout after a period of isolation and he was left fuming at the officials.

“I’m disappointed really. It was an interesting game. I don’t want to sit here and blame people but I don’t think the officials had the greatest of games,” Kewell said.

“I thought there were a lot of decisions the ref was giving for them and he wasn’t giving for us and we could clearly see it. The main one was when we were on the break and he just pulls it up which I am just baffled by. It was incredible.

“We played some lovely stuff but our final delivery wasn’t good enough. We got behind them but never hit the target. We had great chances but just didn’t hit the target and if you don’t hit the target you can’t score a goal.

“The goals came from silly mistakes, a simple ball down the line, a bit of confusion, a tussle. It was scrappy but they got the goal. It doesn’t always have to be a forty yarder.”