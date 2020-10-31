Glyn Hodges turns attention to Wimbledon homecoming after MK Dons draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Glyn Hodges is eagerly awaiting AFC Wimbledon’s homecoming after their last game before running out at Plough Lane ended in a 1-1 draw at bitter rivals MK Dons.

Scott Fraser rescued a point for the hosts at Stadium MK after Joe Pigott opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

But manager Hodges already has an eye on Tuesday night as Wimbledon prepare to host Doncaster at their new stadium.

“We will take the point and it is a big point for us. We knew this game and the one on Tuesday would be massive for us, so a point is a good start,” he said.

“We will take it but I think their goalkeeper is the difference between us coming away with all three.

“Credit to them and the way they reacted after we scored. Joe Pigott’s goal was brilliant and he leads from the front. I’m pleased with every single player out there.

“It is a massive game on Tuesday, we knew this was a big game for the fans but Tuesday will be on another level altogether.

“We are all looking forward to getting there. It feels like home and we can’t wait to be in the heart of Wimbledon – we can’t wait to perform there.

“We’ve been through a lot to get there and I’ve seen it come from being a Greyhound Stadium to being flattened so we are all really excited for Tuesday.

“It will mean so much to the fans and everyone involved in the club.”

Battles between the two Dons are often tetchy affairs but the absence of fans led to an understandable drop of intensity in Milton Keynes.

Early drama was far from lacking, though, with the visitors taking the lead when a long ball beat the MK Dons defence to send frontman Pigott through, who rounded keeper Andrew Fisher and tapped home.

Russell Martin’s side were only behind for a matter of minutes after Cameron Jerome got to the byline and cut back to Fraser inside the box who found the net.

Pigott went close to nodding the visitors back into the lead when he met Shane McLoughlin’s cross with a powerful header.

Steve Seddon saw his effort denied by Dons keeper Fisher, forcing both sides to settle for a share of the spoils.

“The guys responded really well to going down so early. I’m really pleased and impressed with that,” said Martin.

“We dominated the game and you have to give them credit for defending well and getting bodies in the way.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win and I know the players are too. Overall, the performance was OK and we have to be pleased with that. I think AFC Wimbledon came here for the draw.

“I’ve got so much respect and belief in the players. We were in control of the game and really tried to win it. I’m disappointed with aspects of our performance in the final third.

“Our guys are coming into their top levels of fitness now so I think teams are now having to work really hard to get anything out of us.

“We just didn’t do well enough in the final third. But credit to the guys for coming from behind and getting back into the game after an early setback.

“They came to make it difficult but we need to find ways that it doesn’t stop us. We had control and dictated what type of game it was, which is why I’m disappointed.”