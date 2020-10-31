Michael Flynn ‘over the moon’ but insists Newport can still improve

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport boss Michael Flynn may not have been totally happy with a 2-1 home win over Harrogate but he was pleased with where the victory has taken his side.

The Exiles now sit five points clear of the rest at the top of League Two after making it five league wins in a row for the first time in the history of the new Newport County – and the first time since 1983 overall for the club.

Padraig Amond scored the first goal for the league leaders before Josh Falkingham was sent off for a second bookable offence for Harrogate before half-time.

The League Two new boys levelled matters with a Will Smith goal on the stroke of half-time but a soaring header from a corner by Brandon Cooper two minutes from time won it for the home side.

“It was an unbelievable header – the timing, the delivery and the sheer determination to get on the end of it,” said Flynn.

“He’s lucky that he didn’t hit his head on the bar! He rose that high and aggressively, that was a proper header.

“I am over the moon – 10 games in and we’ve got 25 points. The players have done fantastically well but we can still improve.

“That’s the pleasing thing, we can still get better. With a bit of luck with injuries and suspensions, hopefully we can keep this run going.

“I’m not getting carried away at all because I know we can still improve. When we are hitting top form consistently and winning comfortably it will be harder for me to keep a lid on it.

“It’s 18 points in a month, which is unheard of here and unheard of in most places, but while I’m really happy, I’m also realistic.”

Harrogate looked as though they were going to get something out of the game until Cooper rose to score and their manager, Simon Weaver, felt they had lost a chance to gain a valuable point on the road.

“We battled hard with 10 men and probably played better. We dug in, denied them and looked like we were going to get a point in the end, but then we left one of their players unmarked at the corner,” said Weaver.

“It was a routine corner and he just had a free header from three yards out. That was the disappointment after the players had really dug in for the cause.”

On Falkingham’s dismissal, he said: “It was two bookable offences and we felt the first yellow was a poor decision, a really soft one. The second one was possibly a booking and now we will miss Josh for a couple of games.

“We missed him through the game because he is such an important figure. I told the players at half-time that there was a result here for us because we had sorted things out.

“For the first half an hour we were well short of where Newport were and they were the dominant force. Probably for the first time this year we were thinking we could go one, two, 3-0 down. It looked as though we respected them too much and were at sixes and sevens.

“We have to face up to two defeats and a draw in our last three games and (make sure) we don’t have a hangover effect. Two of the three games we should have won and it could have been a well ground out point today.

“We have to move on.”