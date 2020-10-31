Jamar Loza hits brace as King’s Lynn edge past Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Substitute Jamar Loza scored a late double as King’s Lynn came from behind to beat Woking 3-2 at The Walks in the National League.

The former Norwich striker equalised with nine minutes left with a low strike before drilling in the winner in the 88th minute.

Adam Marriott had put the Linnets, who went into the game on a four-match losing streak, in front in the 27th minute from Michael Clunan’s corner.

But Woking levelled five minutes before half-time when Kane Ferdinand nodded in a Matt Jarvis cross.

The visitors then went into the break ahead as Josh Davison got on the end of Tyler Reid’s delivery.

Loza’s late double ensured a dramatic turnaround for King’s Lynn while Woking’s winless run extended to three matches.