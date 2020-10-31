Jerry Yates guides Blackpool to victory over Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jerry Yates’ first two goals for Blackpool secured a much needed 2-1 away win at Burton.

It was a first win in 18 league games on the road for the Tangerines, a run stretching back to September 2019.

Yates got off the mark coolly slotting home on 21 minutes when Sullay Kaikai played him into space on the edge of the box and the summer signing from Rotherham should really have had himself a second on 33 minutes working room for a shot that cannoned back off the face of the post.

Up to the goal it had been Albion in the ascendency, Steven Lawless driving an effort over and in-form striker Kane Hemmings twice failing to hit the target from good chances.

Debutant Daniel Gretarsson had a moment to forget on 63 minutes as he turned substitute Charles Vernam cross into his own net from close range for Albion’s equaliser.

Yates made no mistake with fifteen minutes remaining sending Kieran O’Hara the wrong way from the spot after John-Joe O’Toole was adjudged to have dragged Marvin Ekpiteta to the ground.