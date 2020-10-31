Danny Wright nets hat-trick as leaders Torquay hammer Hartlepool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Danny Wright netted a perfect hat-trick as Torquay moved five points clear at the top of the National League with a 5-0 hammering of Hartlepool.

The forward took his goal tally to five in two games as the Gulls claimed a fifth consecutive victory, condemning Pools to their first defeat of the season.

Wright sent Torquay into a 2-0 lead inside 14 minutes before another defensive error led to a third from Ben Whitfield, who fired home.

Wright completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute, heading in Whitfield’s cross, and substitute Gary Warren’s tap-in made it 5-0 three minutes from time.