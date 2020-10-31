Garcia’s ghost goal and Rashford turns 23 – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.

Football

Halloween is another chance for Luis Garcia to haunt Chelsea fans with his ‘ghost goal’.

Happy Halloween 2020 👻 !! pic.twitter.com/d8wFpNaajh — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) October 31, 2020

Marcus Rashford turned 23.

My guyHappy birthday 🥳 https://t.co/oHqtw6iXDu — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 31, 2020 Happy birthday Wonder Kid! Keep going 👏💪❤️ @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/3rGv6PufaP — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) October 31, 2020

Rashford is a man of many talents.

Safety first at Old Trafford.

Time flies!

Happy bday to this beautiful boy. Already 2 years old and ready to take over the world pic.twitter.com/febLFVrvmd — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) October 31, 2020

David Beckham got into the Halloween spirit.

Look out Burnley!

Raheem Sterling was flying.

Mesut Ozil stayed focused.

Yaya Toure paid tribute to Sean Connery following the James Bond actor’s death.

RIP Sir Sean Connery 🙏🏾 #007 pic.twitter.com/TrVlYo4ZlJ — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) October 31, 2020

The Sky Bet Championship account had a bit of fun.

Leeds were rewarded for their impressive win at Villa Park.

📰 @LMA_Managers panel presents #LUFC and Marcelo with Performance of the Week award — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 31, 2020

Cricket

KP always loved the IPL.

Just imagine, IMAGINE this tweet 8/9 years ago…! 🤣🤣🤣 I’m so happy these guys are benefitting positively from the IPL! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/QqWx9qr1Yx — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 31, 2020

Friendly fire!

Starc v Labuschagne part 2 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/mOmnFEmC2W — ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2020

What a grab!

No first slip? No problem! Beth Mooney has it covered 🧤⚡ pic.twitter.com/uTvYDCYnSx — ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2020

Boxing

Hayley Turner’s wish is Eddie Hearn’s command on Fright Night.

I’m in the 8pm at Wolverhampton so wont be home till 10.20pm Could you hold the fight back till then please 😁#UsykChisora — Hayley Turner (@Hayleyturner123) October 31, 2020

Hearn was buzzing for it!

Derek Chisora is WAR ready!

Time to go to WAR #UsykChisora — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) October 31, 2020

Rugby Union

England congratulated Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones as he broke the all-time international caps record.

Congratulations on an incredible achievement @AlunWynJones 👏 Thank you for helping make our special sport even greater 1️⃣4️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/RTiSvW5yg6 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2020

And Jones received messages from former team-mates and coaches.

Teyrngedau cynnes gan rai sydd wedi 'nabod y capten ers amser maith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Teammates and former coaches pay tribute to Wales' leader. #HWFN pic.twitter.com/aOFmNfyo9y — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 31, 2020

Ben Youngs celebrated his 100th England cap with a gold cap and watch from his team-mates.

Formula One

George Russell was enjoying Formula One’s return to Imola.

What a track! Grande Imola! 🇮🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/m8x2FxM1Tn — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) October 31, 2020

Max Verstappen owed his third position to fantastic work by his mechanics.

They’ve done it again! 👏 The lads beat the clock with another rapid repair job to get @Max33Verstappen through #Quali! 💪 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/layClSJztl — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 31, 2020 We can’t complain with P3 on the grid. Thanks boys, for the quick fix 💪 Hopefully the race will be just as cool as it is to drive on this track ✌️ #KeepPushing #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ngzBAzkdp4 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 31, 2020

Lewis Hamilton added his own tribute to Connery.

I’m devastated to hear of Sean passing away. I never got the honour to meet him but I’ve been the biggest fan of his for so long. He was such an icon, perhaps the greatest 007. We will never forget you. Rest in heaven 007❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6E1bLVa4Kl — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 31, 2020

Darts

Enough to give you frightmares!

👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN 👻🎃 Don't let this trio give you frightmares 🎃 pic.twitter.com/PWqMfPOJNQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 31, 2020

Tennis

Bad news for reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.