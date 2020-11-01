Slaven Bilic buoyed by signs that West Brom are learning and improving

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Slaven Bilic believes West Brom are improving as they continue to adapt and “learn” about life in the Premier League.

The Albion boss is still waiting to see his side get their first win in the top flight this season, but three draws in the last four matches, including when 3-0 up against Chelsea, have been seen as progress and a “positive” by Bilic.

The Baggies travel to Fulham on Monday night in confident mood after encouraging displays in the draws with Burnley and Brighton.

“We are still waiting for our first win but we are getting points and we are growing as a team,” said Bilic.

“It is a process and we continue to learn, but we are doing well. We are becoming more resilient and that has pleased me.

“The last couple of games we have been at least 50-50 in terms of possession and chances with our opponents. That makes the group really positive.

“We are erasing those little questions marks. The best way to reduce them is to play well, to pick up points and the players proving themselves on an individual basis in the Premier League.

“The last half hour against Brighton was probably our best half hour since lockdown. I was very pleased with our reaction and the way we played.

“It’s not me telling them they can do it. It’s actually happening on the pitch. We are growing as a team. We want that to continue.

“It would be great to win at Fulham. We are a very confident group of players and people. In every game apart from Southampton we have shown that we are good enough. We just have to stretch that period when we are playing well.”

Dara O’Shea is back in full training ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage. The defender missed the 1-1 draw with Brighton this week due to an ankle injury and he should return to the squad on Monday night.

Kamil Grosicki could also be included after returning to the club following the news that his loan move to Nottingham Forest this month was not ratified by the EFL.

Bilic is hopeful Sam Field (knee) and Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will be back in contention after the November international break.