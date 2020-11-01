Callum Shinkwin claims maiden European Tour title at Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England’s Callum Shinkwin defeated Finland’s Kalle Samooja in a play-off to win his first European Tour title in the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open.

Shinkwin birdied the first extra hole to secure victory after the pair had finished tied on 20 under par.

The 27-year-old, who lost a play-off for the Scottish Open in 2017 after missing from four feet to win on the 72nd hole, had earlier produced a spectacular finish to set the clubhouse target following a closing 63.

Callum Shinkwin is a European Tour winner!#CyprusOpen pic.twitter.com/svKxkJ4nX8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 1, 2020

Shinkwin was two shots behind with two holes play but birdied the 17th and then holed from 50 feet for an eagle on the 18th to complete a back nine of 29.

Samooja needed to match Shinkwin’s eagle to win in regulation and saw his long-range attempt run five feet past the hole, but held his nerve to hole the birdie putt to force extra holes.

The 32-year-old then left himself with an almost identical birdie putt to extend the play-off, but pushed it agonisingly wide of the hole.