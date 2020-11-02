Sporting weekend in pictures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England won the Six Nations Championship for the third time under Eddie Jones on a thrilling final day of the delayed 2020 tournament.

Liverpool climbed top of the Premier League for the first time this season by beating West Ham 2-1, Arsenal recorded a rare win at Old Trafford, while Manchester City lifted another Women’s FA Cup.

Lewis Hamilton moved to within touching distance of a seventh world title with victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of this weekend’s sporting highlights in pictures.