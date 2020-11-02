Diego Schwartzman bids to hold off challengers and clinch final ATP Finals place

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The race to claim the final spot at the Nitto ATP Finals in London is likely to come to a head at the Rolex Paris Masters this week.

Russian Andrey Rublev qualified for the tournament at the O2 Arena for the first time by winning his fifth title of the season in Vienna on Sunday to join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the field.

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman is currently in the final qualifying spot and is a heavy favourite to complete the line-up.

With 200 points still to drop off his tally from last year’s event, Italian Matteo Berrettini needs to reach the final in Paris to stay in contention while only winning the title would be enough for all the other hopefuls.

British duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski boosted their chances of qualifying for the doubles tournament by reaching the final in Vienna but still have work to do in Paris with four spots yet to be claimed.

Murray and Skupski currently sit in seventh but are only 130 points ahead of Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in ninth.

The ATP Finals begins on November 15.