Blackburn will check on Adam Armstrong ahead of Middlesbrough match

by Press Association
November 2, 2020, 11:21 am Updated: November 2, 2020, 2:21 pm
Adam Armstrong, centre, has scored 10 goals this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Blackburn will check the fitness of Adam Armstrong ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough.

Rovers’ 10-goal top scorer came off feeling his hamstring during the 2-0 defeat by Swansea on Saturday.

However, midfielder Stewart Downing – who returned to the club from Boro on Monday – will be available to play against his former club.

Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala are sidelined by groin injuries while Joe Rothwell has a back problem and Elliott Bennett, Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis are long-term absentees.

Middlesbrough hope to be able to welcome back Dael Fry for the Sky Bet Championship contest.

The defender missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest due to a stomach bug.

Chuba Akpom returned from illness as a substitute against Forest and should be involved again.

Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher remain sidelined for Neil Warnock’s team because of injury.