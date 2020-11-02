Mick McCarthy returns to club management with Cypriot champions APOEL

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mick McCarthy has returned to management with Cypriot side APOEL.

The 61-year-old returns to the dugout seven months after stepping down as Republic of Ireland boss for the second time in what is his first club role outside England.

APOEL, the reigning champions of the Cypriot First Division, announced the news on their website, with McCarthy signing a deal until May 2022.

McCarthy’s long-time assistant Terry Connor, who has worked with him at Wolves, Ipswich and with the Republic, has also joined the staff.

APOEL are the most successful team in Cypriot league history but have made a poor start to the season and currently sit 10th with nine points from eight games.

A run of four games without a win proved the end for Greek coach Marinos Ouzounidis, who was the Nicosia team’s 12th permanent coach since 2015.

Mick McCarthy (right) and Terry Connor have teamed up again (Niall Carson/PA)

A statement on apoelfc.com.cy said of McCarthy and Connor: “We welcome both of them to APOEL and we wish them to immediately help the team return to good and substantial performances so that it can meet its goals, which are to win titles.”

McCarthy’s first match in charge of APOEL will be against second-bottom Ethnikos Achna on Saturday.