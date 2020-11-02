Crewe must cope without John Lundstram

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe will be without midfielder Josh Lundstram when they host Gillingham in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has suffered a stress fracture of the ankle and requires a scan to assess the extent of the damage.

Defender Olly Lancashire has been absent for a spell with a thigh problem but is closing in on a return.

Similarly, Donervon Daniels is nearing a comeback after missing four games with a muscular issue.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans is likely to be without Alex MacDonald, who was shown a red card during Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Sunderland.

Jacob Mellis is set to miss the rest of the season with cartilage damage, with Tom O’Connor sidelined with injury for a matter of weeks.

Jack Bonham will also be forced to sit the fixture out due to concussion but should return next week.

John Akinde recovered from a back spasm to feature at the weekend and could be involved again.