Cambridge midfielder Adam May a fitness doubt for Salford visit

Adam May could miss out again for Cambridge when they take on Salford on Tuesday.

May was absent for the weekend defeat by Crawley after taking a knock to the head last week, with Jack Iredale stepping into the starting XI.

Paul Mullin did play after coming through a late fitness test on his ankle and was able to complete the 90 minutes.

Wes Hoolahan and Harvey Knibbs were both injury doubts and will hope to start against Salford after coming off the bench at the weekend.

Salford interim manager Paul Scholes could name an unchanged team.

City sit in ninth after a 2-0 victory over Oldham at the weekend and have only lost one league match all season.

James Wilson equalled Sam Madeley’s record of scoring in five consecutive home games but is yet to find the net away from home.

Ian Henderson also had an impressive game against the Latics so Scholes will be reluctant to rest the veteran.