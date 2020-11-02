Gime Toure suspension forces Carlisle boss Chris Beech to shuffle pack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle will be forced to change their line-up for the first time in six matches for Tuesday’s clash with Newport.

Gime Toure must start a ban after being sent off for his reaction to a challenge during the weekend defeat to Exeter.

Carlisle could also be without defender Aaron Hayden, who was forced off early against the Grecians following a heavy collision.

Gavin Reilly and Omari Patrick both impressed as substitutes and will hope to have played their way into the starting line-up if Chris Beech decides to make further changes.

Newport opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table with victory over Harrogate at they weekend.

Matty Dolan was a late withdrawal in defence because of a severe dental problem and is likely to be missing again.

Scott Bennett came in to replace him and impressed so is set to keep his place if Dolan is sidelined.

Jamie Devitt made his debut as a substitute following a period of isolation and will hope to push for a starting position soon. Saikou Janneh, David Longe-King, Ryan Taylor, Lewis Collins and Kyle Howkins are unavailable.