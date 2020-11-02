Shrewsbury without suspended midfielder Josh Vela for clash with Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Shrewsbury will be without Josh Vela for the visit of fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Burton.

The midfielder starts a three-match ban after he was sent off during the first half of Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing by Peterborough.

Leon Clarke has a hamstring problem and Shaun Whalley is not ready to return from a calf injury.

Deyan Iliev, Scott Golbourne and Dave Edwards are still out injured.

Burton are still without John Brayford and Michael Bostwick.

Brayford has a quad injury and Bostwick is recovering from a calf problem.

Reece Hutchinson has played 45 minutes in a practice match to build up his fitness following a metatarsal injury.

Kieran Wallace is still self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.