Shrewsbury without suspended midfielder Josh Vela for clash with Burton

November 2, 2020, 1:41 pm
Josh Vela starts a three-match ban (Nick Potts/PA)

Shrewsbury will be without Josh Vela for the visit of fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Burton.

The midfielder starts a three-match ban after he was sent off during the first half of Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing by Peterborough.

Leon Clarke has a hamstring problem and Shaun Whalley is not ready to return from a calf injury.

Deyan Iliev, Scott Golbourne and Dave Edwards are still out injured.

Burton are still without John Brayford and Michael Bostwick.

Brayford has a quad injury and Bostwick is recovering from a calf problem.

Reece Hutchinson has played 45 minutes in a practice match to build up his fitness following a metatarsal injury.

Kieran Wallace is still self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

