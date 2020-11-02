Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Joe Walsh injury blow for Lincoln

by Press Association
November 2, 2020, 1:51 pm
Joe Walsh faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lincoln are without defender Joe Walsh for the home clash with Portsmouth.

Walsh faces up to 12 weeks on the sidelines with a knee problem which requires surgery. Defender Adam Jackson is back to full fitness following an ankle issue and is likely to deputise.

Skipper Liam Bridcutt misses out once again with a thigh injury. He is expected to be sidelined for around two more weeks.

Full-back Max Melbourne, who is also suffering from a thigh issue, is closing in on a return but forward Callum Morton remains unavailable with a shoulder problem.

Jack Whatmough will be missing for Pompey.

The defender is facing three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring problem during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Charlton.

His injury creates an opening for Rasmus Nicolaisen, who joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Midtjylland in September.

Winger Michael Jacobs remains out with a knee injury and is not set to return for around five weeks.

