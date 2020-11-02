Ben Woodburn sidelined for Seasiders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool forward Ben Woodburn misses the visit of Wigan after a positive coronavirus test.

The Liverpool loanee, who had displayed mild symptoms of the virus, is now in self-isolation.

Matty Virtue, Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt remain on the sidelines.

Daniel Gretarsson and Kenny Dougall made their debuts in Saturday’s win at Burton and should be involved again.

Wigan are still without Lee Evans and former Seasider Viv Solomon-Otabor due to ankle injuries.

Curtis Tilt, Darnell Johnson, Kal Naismith, Gavin Massey and Will Keane were also sidelined for the 3-2 home defeat to Northampton.

But boss John Sheridan is hopeful of having a couple of those absentees back.

Saturday’s defeat meant Latics dropped into the relegation zone.