Jevani Brown and Kwame Poku could start as Colchester return to action

Colchester return to action with a home clash against Stevenage in League Two.

The Us saw their scheduled match against Scunthorpe last Friday called off because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Iron squad.

Their last outing was a last-gasp loss to leaders Newport, and Jevani Brown and Kwame Poku will hope to have done enough to return to the starting line-up after impressing as substitutes along with Josh Bohui.

Left-back Ryan Clampin and midfielder Tom Lapslie (both knee) are expected to need a little longer.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell could be tempted into more changes as his side look for an upturn in fortunes.

Boro have failed to score in their last six matches, although they created a number of chances in the weekend’s draw with Grimsby.

They were at least able to welcome back Charlie Carter, who made his first league start of the season following injury and played the full game.

Aramide Oteh and Danny Newton are among those who will hope to be given a chance from the start.